Nintendo Switch Online Users Can Try Three Full Games For Free This Week

As part of a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, users are often given the opportunity to play trials of various games. A new trial has been announced for North America, and this time around, subscribers can try out three full games for free. The trial is set to begin on October 23rd at 10 a.m., and will run through October 30th at 11:59 p.m. PT. During that time, subscribers will have access to A Little to the Left, Cursed to Golf, and Vampire Survivors. A similar promotion will be happening in Europe, but with Minecraft Dungeons in place of Vampire Survivors.

For those that have never taken advantage of a Switch game trial, it’s important to note that these are not demos. Demos only give the player access to a limited amount of content from a game. Comparatively, Switch game trials give players access to the entire game for a short window, as if it had been borrow from a friend. In theory, this means that subscribers could even beat the campaigns for these games without having to spend anything extra! Of course, the idea is to get Switch users to try a game they might not have otherwise, and potentially convince them to make a purchase. To that end, all three of these games will be getting discounts this week, allowing users to pick them up for a lower cost of entry. The following discounts will go live this week:

A Little to the Left– Normally $14.99, will be 30% off between 10/23 at 9 a.m. PT through 10/30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Cursed to Golf– Normally $19.99, will be 75% off between 10/23 at 9 a.m. PT through 11/1 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Vampire Survivors– Normally $4.99, will be 15% off between 10/23 at 10 a.m. PT through 11/7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

All three of these games have been well-received by audiences and reviewers over the years. On Steam, A Little to the Left currently holds a “very positive” rating, Cursed to Golf has a “mostly positive,” while Vampire Survivors holds the rare “extremely positive” designation. Basically, there’s a pretty good chance Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will find something that appeals to them out of this batch of games.

The timing on this Vampire Survivors trial couldn’t be better! Those that decide to purchase the game following the trial’s conclusion will be happy to know that new DLC will be released on October 31st, offering a new collaboration. The collaboration will feature a ton of new content based on Konami’s Castlevania franchise, including new playable characters, weapons, a new location, and new music. That DLC will require a separate purchase, but for those that end up liking the game enough to buy extra content, it should be worth it.

