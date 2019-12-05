Nintendo Switch Online Reveals 6 SNES and NES Games Coming Soon

Today, Nintendo revealed not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, but six new SNES and NES games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online next week. More specifically, Nintendo has announced that starting on December 12, the Nintendo Switch Online’s classic library will grow with the following six titles: Star Fox 2, Super Punch-Out, Kirby Super Star, Breath of Fire II, Crystalis, and Journey to Silius. As you may know, the latter two games are NES titles, while the former four are SNES joints. As always, each game will be free to download and play as much as you want as long as you’re a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber.

To accompany this news, Nintendo has also released a new trailer highlighting the new entries. This video includes nostalgic gameplay from each title, and should be enough of an indicator on which may or may not tickle your fancy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

6 classic games will be added to the #NES & #SNES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collection on 12/12! Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Star Fox 2

・Super Punch-Out!!

・Kirby Super Star

・Breath of Fire II NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・JOURNEY TO SILIUS

・Crystalis pic.twitter.com/6MEsAuPEPA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 5, 2019

Below, you can read more about each game, courtesy of official pitches of each from Nintendo itself:

Star Fox 2 – This 3D rail-shooter and second installment of the Star Fox series was first designed for Super NES, but went unreleased until it appeared on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System™: Super NES Classic Edition system in 2017. This time, Emperor Andross is on a crusade to conquer the Lylat system and the Star Fox team itself. After a long wait, Star Fox is back in action.

Super Punch-Out!! – Featuring the tight gameplay and humor the series is known for, this sequel to the NES classic sees Little Mac return to the ring with the World Video Boxing Association belt once again at stake.

Kirby Super Star – That awful King Dedede is at it again – he’s stolen all the food in Dream Land. It’s up to Kirby to get it back and ultimately save Popstar from being taken over. There’s never a dull moment as Kirby dashes, flies and fights!

Breath of Fire II – Set 500 years after the original, take on the role of Ryu, the last member of the Dragon Clan. A cast of unusual and exciting companions join you in your adventures across a wondrous land full of magic and mystery.

Crystalis – An epic story for action-RPG fans is ready to unfold. Set in a world where civilization lies in ruins, the young protagonist awakes from cryogenic sleep and the adventure begins. Collect the Sword of Wind and venture into the unknown.

Journey to Silius – Join Jay on his run-and-gun mission to take down the mechanical army responsible for his father’s death. Defeat endless waves of attack robots and fulfill his father’s dream of developing a space colony in the Silius Solar System.