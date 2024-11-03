Nintendo Switch Online Memberships Just Became Way Better for Everyone

Nintendo just made its Nintendo Switch Online membership far more valuable for all subscribers. Since Nintendo launched its Switch Online service in 2018, it has slowly been adding new perks to the subscription platform to make it that much more enticing to buy into. Most of these perks have predominantly centered around additional games from the NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, and Sega Genesis catalogs that can be accessed. And while some of these games are only playable at the “Expansion Pack” tier of Nintendo Switch Online, the service’s latest feature is one that everyone can check out.

In case you missed it, Nintendo recently announced its own dedicated music app that it is simply calling “Nintendo Music”. The app is essentially Nintendo’s own version of Spotify and is available across iOS and Android devices. Currently, it features soundtracks and scores from some of Nintendo’s biggest franchises like Super Mario, Metroid, Pikmin, Mario Kart, Animal Crossing, Splatoon, and The Legend of Zelda. In the future, more songs and soundtracks from other Nintendo franchises are planned to be added, although specifics on which will one will be coming soon have yet to be detailed.

So how does Nintendo Music tie in with Nintendo Switch Online? Well, the music app is only accessible to those who are subscribed to Switch Online. If you don’t have a membership, you can’t use the app for yourself, but the millions who already are subscribed have essentially been granted a new benefit of Switch Online. Best of all, there is no additional cost tied to Nintendo Music, which means that it’s an all-new perk of the service that doesn’t come with any strings attached.

When Nintendo Switch Online was released initially, it was met with quite a bit of pushback from fans who didn’t think it warranted its asking price. Now, it’s hard to have this same belief. Nintendo has bolstered Switch Online continuously over the years to where its $20 price tag for an individual annual membership now feels almost too cheap. Nintendo Music only makes this more true than ever, but subscribers surely aren’t going to be upset.

How do you feel about this new feature of Nintendo Switch Online that has come about with Nintendo Music? Are you going to check the app out for yourself if you haven’t been doing so already? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.