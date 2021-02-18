Nintendo Switch Online Adds New NES and SNES Games

✖

A new Nintendo eShop update is live with this month's new Nintendo Switch Online games. For the month of February, Nintendo Switch Online is adding four new games, or more specifically, three SNES games and one NES game. Back on February 9, Nintendo announced the four games coming to the subscription service, and today, all four of these games were added. In other words, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch and Switch Lite have the following three SNES games to enjoy: Doomsday Warrior, Pyscho Dream, and Prehistorik Man. Meanwhile, subscribers can also now download and play Fire n' Ice, the new NES game.

As always, all four of these additions are permanent additions, which means that as long you maintain an active subscription to Nintendo Switch Online -- which runs at $20 for 12 months -- you can play a vast library of NES and SNES games as much as you want. And right now, this is the only way to play these games on Switch and Switch Lite.

Below, you can read more about each game:

Psycho Dream: When Sayaka doesn’t return to reality after entering an immersive virtual world known as a D-Movie, the protagonists, Ryo and Maria, must progress through a terrifying fantasy game called Legend of the Fallen Capital to rescue her and bring her back to reality.

Doomsday Warrior: It's the Doomsday Warrior versus the Doom Squad! This action game features an evil sorcerer who has recruited seven warriors to take over Earth. But one of the Doom Squad has resisted the influence and now stands against the rest as the Doomsday Warrior!

Prehistorik Man: Sam the caveman's quest to save his village begins! Sam lives in a village whose food is stolen by dinosaurs. To get more, Sam must collect bones, which he can then use to buy food. On his way, he'll need to make use of a variety of weapons, vehicles and attacks, including shouting, to attack all on-screen foes. Can Sam reach the dinosaur graveyard and collect enough bones?

Fire ’n Ice: As Dana, you have been chosen by the Queen of the Winter Fairies to bear the power of ice magic. With it, you must defend your home, Coolmint Island, from the wicked wizard Druidle and his flames!

For more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch Online, all things Nintendo Switch, and all things Nintendo, click here. In the most recent and related news, two classic Nintendo games are finally coming west via the Switch and Switch Lite after more than 30 years of being exclusive to Japan.