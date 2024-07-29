Nintendo Switch Online Deal Makes Family Memberships Basically $10 Off

A new limited time deal is being offered for Nintendo Switch Online family memberships, and it basically makes a subscription $10 cheaper than normal. From now through August 11th at 11:59 p.m. PT, anyone that renews or subscribes to the service will receive 1,000 Gold points. Gold points can then be used as money on the eShop, so while you’re still paying the same amount you normally would, you end up getting back $10 that can then be spent on games or DLC. Since Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions don’t normally generate Gold points, this is a pretty notable deal!

To get this offer, subscribers must opt-in at Nintendo’s website right here. Even if the subscription still has some time left, subscriptions can be stacked up to three years, so those that want to renew early to take advantage of this deal can do just that. For those that are planning to renew their subscription anyway, it might be a smart move to do it now and get the free Gold points.

It should be noted that the deal is only valid for family memberships; individual subscribers are not eligible for this deal. However, it does apply to both standard family memberships of Nintendo Switch Online, as well as those bundled with the Expansion Pack. For households with multiple Switch consoles, you’re probably not gonna find any deals that are much better than this. Nintendo’s website states that it can take up to seven days before the Gold points are applied to the user’s account, so they might not show up right away!

Once those 1,000 Gold points have been applied, users can put them towards basically anything on the eShop. However, those that want to continue saving can always put them towards Game Vouchers. One pair of Game Vouchers can be purchased on the eShop for $99.98, and each Voucher can be redeemed for one select Switch game. The list includes several notable games that normally retail for $59.99, including recent releases like Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and upcoming titles like The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Mario & Luigi: Brothership. Buying two games with Vouchers basically knocks $10 off each, but if you put your 1,000 Gold points towards them, it makes the price $45 each. Since Nintendo published games don’t go on sale often, that’s a pretty good deal!

