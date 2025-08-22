Nintendo Analyst Predicts When Switch 2 Price Increase Will Happen

Nintendo has proven lightning can strike twice with the success of the Nintendo Switch 2, even in this current era where tariffs and rising production costs have caused consoles to become more expensive. Nintendo has already increased the price of the first Nintendo Switch, and both Sony and Microsoft have followed suit with the Xbox and PlayStation 5. That said, Nintendo has not yet raised the price of the Nintendo Switch 2, which is currently marked at $449.99. But fans fear a price increase is on the way, and many are speculating when this change can be expected to occur.

One well-known analyst, ZhugeEX, has revealed that Nintendo has already considered raising the price of the Nintendo Switch 2 on X, formerly known as Twitter. With new tariffs likely to impact the company’s profit margins, he predicts Nintendo will not raise the console’s cost this year, but may follow through in 2026, and there is a specific reason for this.

The general consensus is that Nintendo wants to push the Nintendo Switch 2 hard at the holidays. As such, it will hold off on increasing the price until after that. A price increase would hurt sales tremendously, which would then affect the sales of games. Waiting until after the holidays allows fans to pick up the console and be more invested in purchasing future Nintendo Switch 2 titles in 2026 and beyond.

As an aside, Nintendo also explored raising prices on Switch 2 when tariffs were temporarily at 10% for Vietnam. Now they're at 20%.



This is definitely impacting margins for them. While they may not be willing to raise prices right now, I can see them reconsidering next year. https://t.co/BWYLWVO93D — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 20, 2025

The Nintendo Switch and other accessories saw a price increase between $40 and $50. If or when Nintendo increases the cost of the Nintendo Switch 2, it will likely be by a similar value. There is no guarantee of this, but it makes sense given the similarity of the two consoles.

Nintendo has already increased prices for its games, and is doing so on a case-by-case basis. The same is true for upgrading a Nintendo Switch game to the Nintendo Switch 2 version. The Nintendo Switch 2 is the future of Nintendo, and fans are likely to see most games releasing being exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 rather than a dual release.

Those who want a Nintendo Switch 2 should make plans to purchase the console before next year. If a price increase occurs, 2026 is the most likely time when this will happen. It remains to be seen, but every other major console has seen a price increase this year, with the Nintendo Switch 2 being the only one not to at this point.