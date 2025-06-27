Nintendo Switch Online Bringing Back a Classic GameCube Game Soon

With the release of Nintendo Switch 2 earlier this month, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscribers have been given access to games originally released on the GameCube. The first batch of games included classics like The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Soulcalibur II, and F-Zero GX. Compared to the other Nintendo Classics apps, it’s a pretty small group of games, even if they are all very well-regarded. Fans have been waiting patiently to find out which games are coming next, and the company has now announced details about the next one, including when to expect it.

The fourth GameCube game available on the Nintendo Classics app will be Super Mario Strikers. Originally released back in 2005, Super Mario Strikers was the first game in the soccer-themed spin-off series. The first entry in the series was developed by Next Level Games, who later became known for its work on the Luigi’s Mansion sequels. Super Mario Strikers has long been held in high-regard, and this is the perfect chance for subscribers to find out why. They won’t have to wait long either, as the game will be made available on July 3rd. A Nintendo Switch Online trailer for the game can be found below.

The addition of Super Mario Strikers to the GameCube Nintendo Classics app isn’t a huge surprise. The game was one of several titles teased during April’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. Super Mario Strikers was shown alongside several other games that we can expect in the future, including Pokemon Colosseum, Super Mario Sunshine, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance, and more. Many of the system’s best games have never seen a second release on a subsequent Nintendo system, so this should offer the perfect opportunity for players to do so without breaking the bank.

It should be noted that all of the GameCube games available through Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack can only be obtained by those with a Nintendo Switch 2 system. Even if you subscribe to the higher tier service, those games cannot be accessed on the older system. That isn’t to say that there aren’t any GameCube games on the system; on the contrary, several classic GameCube titles (and some not so classic) have been released on Switch through ports and remasters. It’s a surprisingly large list, and most probably won’t be released via the Nintendo Classics app, since many are third-party games like Tales of Symphonia and Star Wars: Bounty Hunter.

During its time on the market, GameCube failed to find a very large audience. It wasn’t quite a flop like Wii U, but it wasn’t a huge hit, either. Over the decades, the system has gained a much greater appreciation from fans, thanks to its stellar library. Hopefully that appreciation will continue thanks to the Nintendo Classics app!

