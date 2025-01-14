New Legend of Zelda Release Can Now Be Downloaded for Free

There is a new release for The Legend of Zelda fans that is free for all Nintendo fans across Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. With the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal rumored to go down this week, there is a chance The Legend of Zelda fans will be treated with a glimpse at what’s next for the series. Following The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the next mainline installment is likely a ways off, and thus unlikely to rear its head at any type of Nintendo Switch 2 reveal event. However, re-releases, spin-offs, and smaller projects of course could show up at such an event. This includes the rumored Breath of the Wild remaster. Before this though, there is something new for Legend of Zelda fans and it’s free.

As noted, this new free download is only available with an active subscription of Nintendo Switch Online. The Expansion Pack, however, is not required. In other words, all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can enjoy this new free download, but only subscribers. And this is because the free download comes with Nintendo Music, which is locked behind a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

More specifically, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can now enjoy the music of GameCube Zelda game The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, which joins The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in Nintendo Music.

For those unfamiliar with the game, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker was the 10th total release in The Legend of Zelda series when it hit the Nintendo GameCube in 2002. And like every other mainline Zelda game, it was very well received back in 2002. This is perhaps most evident by its 96 on Metacritic. Among the mainline installments, it sticks out from the rest courtesy of an cartoon-like art style complete with cel shading.

While The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker is not among the most popular mainline Zelda games, it did get two sequels via the Nintendo DS: The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass in 2007 and The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks in 2009.

