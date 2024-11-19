Nintendo Switch Online Drops a New Pokemon Surprise on Subscribers

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers across Switch, Switch Lite, and the OLED Switch have received a new Pokemon surprise or, more specifically, a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet surprise. And unlike some Nintendo Switch Online offers, such as free access to N64 games or the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC courses, this new free offer does not require the Expansion Pass. In other words, this offer is available to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

The main offerings of Nintendo Switch Online are well known. Its primary offering is access to online gaming. The other big allure is access to the retro games library it comes with, complete with consoles like the NES, SNES, Game Boy, and N64. And it looks like GameCube games will soon join the expanding library of pure nostalgia.

There is more to Nintendo Switch Online than just these two things though. These may be the pillars of the subscription service, but there are also perks like Cloud saves. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers also get a steady access to exclusive profile icons for profile customization.

To this end, Pokemon fans — especially those who have played and enjoyed Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the latest mainline Pokemon games — have new profile icons to download. The only requirement is the same requirement every time: Platinum Points. Each icon runs at five or ten Platinum Points.

In addition to this, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers that are interested will want be mindful of the time restrictions. More specifically, Pokemon fans will need to redeem any of the icons below before November 25, which is next Monday.

The icons above are the first wave, with a new wave beginning every Monday until January 6. The moment a new wave begins, the current wave will expire and so will access to all the featured icons. As for what icons will feature in the subsequent waves, we don’t know. Nintendo has not previewed the additional waves. That said, it looks like — based on this wave — it will be a mixture of returning Pokemon Scarlet and Violet profile icons and brand new ones.

The release of the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch icons are to accompany the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Rayquaza Tera Raid Event that was also announced today.

