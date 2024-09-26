Nintendo Switch Online Has Two New Free Zelda Downloads

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have not one, but two free Legend of Zelda of downloads to celebrate the release of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. The two primary reasons Nintendo Switch users subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online is access to retro Nintendo games and full access to online gaming. There is more to Nintendo Switch Online than just this though. While the subscription service is not as robust as some of its competitors -- like PlayStation Plus -- it is more than just an old game and online multiplayer subscription service.

While less consequential in comparison, Nintendo Switch Online has other offers like exclusive access to additional profile icons. More specifically, every week, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers get access to new profile icons that those without a subscription have no access to.

The latest free profile icons are to celebrate the release of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which is out today exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. For the release of the new Switch exclusive, Nintendo is planning four waves of profile icons based around the game. Of course, both Zelda and Link are featured.

The first wave is set to be available between September 25 and October 2, the second wave between October 2 and October 9, the third wave between October 9 and October 16, and the fourth and final wave between October 16 and October 23. As always, each will cost five to ten platinum points, with the price varying depending on whether it is a background or not. If the former, it is the cheaper five platinum points. If not the former, it will cost ten platinum points.

Each icon is only available during their respective wave. Once the wave run its course, it is replaced by a new wave with new icons. This means there is a limited window of opportunity to download each. Sometimes, icons are re-released down the line in a new, separate wave, however, this is not common let alone guaranteed. When this does happen, there is usually a very large gap of time between the two releases.

For more Nintendo Switch Online coverage -- including all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online deals -- click here. As for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is now available via Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED. And according to our review, it is quite good.