Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Zelda: Breath of the Wild Freebies

As part of their subscription, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers receive access to exclusive profile icons available for a limited time. In September, subscribers were able to claim designs based on the Nintendo Entertainment System, and October will see designs based on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild! Each week will see the majority of the designs inspired by a different Champion, and wave one puts the focus on Revali. Each icon costs ten Platinum points, while frames and backgrounds are available for five Platinum points. Wave two will focus on Mipha, wave three will feature Daruk, and the final wave will feature Urbosa.

Images of some of the profile icons can be found in the Tweet from Nintendo embedded below.

Redeem your #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect icons from The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild. #MissionsAndRewards #NintendoSwitchOnline



This week's featured Champion is Revali! Icon elements will be refreshed each week until 10/31 at 6PM PT.https://t.co/69mnFWyO3Y pic.twitter.com/1kc6ikGIx1 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 4, 2022

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched alongside the Nintendo Switch in 2017, and maintains a passionate following more than five years later. In the game, the Champions aligned themselves with Link and Zelda in a desperate attempt to stop Calamity Ganon, but all four perished at his hands 100 years prior to the game's events. Despite their deaths, the spirits of the four Champions play a major part in the game's narrative, helping Link to finally fulfill his destiny. The four Champions also appeared as playable characters in the spin-off game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. Given their prominence in both games, it's a safe bet that many Zelda fans will jump at the chance to snag these new profile icons!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a sequel to Breath of the Wild, is set to release on May 12, 2023. At this time, very little information has been revealed about the game, but the skies above Hyrule seem to play a major role. This has led to a lot of speculation that the game will have some connection to the events in Skyward Sword, but Nintendo remains tight-lipped about the game's story. For now, fans will just have to wait until May to find out more!

