Nintendo Switch Pro Speculation Grows After Zelda Breath of the Wild Sequel News

Following the announcement this morning that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 would be delayed into 2023, some fans have started to assume that the game could end up launching alongside a more powerful version of the Nintendo Switch. Within the past few years, rumors have swirled that a “Pro” model of the Switch could be coming in the future. Although Nintendo has stated multiple times that no new model of the Switch is currently in the works, that hasn’t prevented fans from getting “Switch Pro” to trend on social media thanks to these new theories that have come about.

The main reason that fans are assuming that the Nintendo Switch Pro could be real is because The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will now be launching roughly six years after the original game (and Switch) did. As such, the Switch hardware as it currently stands is becoming somewhat dated, especially to release a game with the scale that Breath of the Wild 2 will offer. This is even more true when remembering that the original Breath of the Wild launched back in 2017 alongside the original Switch, the game’s performance wasn’t the best. For Nintendo to be releasing the sequel to Breath of the Wild all these years later on the same hardware that already struggled in the past seems strange.

In addition, the Legend of Zelda series is one that has often seen installments serve as launch titles for new Nintendo hardware. Not only was Breath of the Wild a launch game on Switch (it also came to Wii U), but The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess released alongside the original Wii (and also launched on GameCube). Given this history, perhaps Breath of the Wild 2 could also release across the current Nintendo Switch and a new version of the console.

It’s worth noting that, in recent months, more rumors surrounding an outright successor to the Switch have been coming about compared to those involving a Switch Pro model. As such, perhaps we could simply see Nintendo take a next-gen leap with the hardware rather than creating a mid-tier upgrade that fans could buy. Whatever the truth is, though, Nintendo has already confirmed that it doesn’t plan to stop supporting the Switch any time soon, so the platform’s future isn’t in question whatsoever.

Do you think that Nintendo could end up finally announcing the Switch Pro at some point in the coming months? Are are these theories from fans completely off base? Let me know what you think either down in the comments or you can hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.