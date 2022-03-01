Nintendo Switch 2 Seemingly Leaked

The Nintendo Switch 2 — or at least the successor to the standard Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED — may have just leaked. By leaked, we mean something has surfaced that points towards the existence of not just a new Nintendo console, but specifically a successor to the Switch. What hasn’t been leaked is what the console’s name is, what it looks like, when it will release, how much it will cost, or anything super salient you’d want to know. That said, it does look like we finally have proof to put to rumors that a Switch successor is in the works and possibly not very far away from releasing.

The new speculation comes courtesy of the NVIDIA DLSS Source Code, which mentions “NVN2.” Why is this relevant? Well, because “NVN” is used to refer to the Nintendo Switch. Putting a “2” after this indicates a different, new product and, more specifically, a successor to the Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately, this is all that can be derived from the files. Some seem to think this indicates a release date is only a couple of years away at the maximum, and this is reasonable to speculate, but it’s just speculation.

For now, take everything here — the speculation, and the leak that has created the speculation — with a grain of salt. While there’s little room to argue with the claims and conclusions being drawn from this leak, it doesn’t change the fact that everything here is unofficial and subject to change. As you would expect, Nintendo has not commented on any of this in any capacity. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly, but don’t expect Nintendo to budge on its policy of silence for this leak and the accompanying speculation.

