Nintendo Switch Sports Adds Basketball as Free DLC

During last month’s Nintendo Direct, a number of surprises were revealed for Nintendo Switch. While most of the spotlight was given to announcements like Mario & Luigi: Brothership and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Nintendo also announced free content for Nintendo Switch Sports. The game already offers a mix of seven different sports, and starting today, players will be able to check out Basketball, as well. The sport features a solo Three-Point Challenge, and players can also locally compete in a Three-Point Contest, or Five-Streak Battle. Last but not least, there are two-on-two matches, which can be enjoyed locally or online.

News of the new addition to Nintendo Switch Sports was surprising to say the least! The game was released more than two years ago, and hadn’t gotten any kind of new content since Golf was added in late 2022. It’s hard to say why Basketball is coming so long after the fact, or if it means we might see some other sports added to the package down the line. Either way, it’s hard to beat something added for free, and it just might convince people to jump back into the game if they haven’t played in a while.

Nintendo Switch Sports is meant to be a continuation of the Wii Sports series that started back in 2006. At launch, the game featured a mix of new and returning sports from past games: Tennis, Bowling, Chambara, Soccer, Volleyball, and Badminton. As previously mentioned, that number increased when Golf was added later, and then again today with the arrival of Basketball. If there are plans to continue supporting Nintendo Switch Sports, there are still some notable activities that never made the jump over from Wii Sports, including Boxing and Baseball.

In ComicBook’s official review for Nintendo Switch Sports, I awarded the game a score of 3.5 out of 5. At the time, one of my biggest issues was that the package felt a little light for a $50 game. With the additions of Golf later that year and now Basketball, it seems that Nintendo Switch Sports has become a more robust package than it was initially!

