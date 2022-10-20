New Nintendo Switch Sports Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

In case you somehow missed it, Nintendo actually pulled down the online servers for the popular Nintendo Switch video game Nintendo Switch Sports briefly late last week following a major bug that was causing the video game to close during a loading screen. Following an update to the video game earlier this week, the servers came back online, but it seems like there were still a couple of problems as yet another new update for Nintendo Switch Sports has been released.

While another update was always planned for after the Nintendo Switch Sports Ver. 1.2.2 update earlier this week in order to enable save data backup once again, it seems like Nintendo has also added yet another fix in the mix. It would appear that the previous update did not resolve the issue for all players, but Nintendo Switch Sports Ver. 1.2.3 should now do the trick.

A further update is planned for this Wednesday 10/19, after which save data backup will also be available once more. We again appreciate your patience and apologize for the inconvenience. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 18, 2022

You can check out the full patch notes for the latest Nintendo Switch Sports update, Ver. 1.2.3, straight from the source below:

We've made a fix for players who couldn't resolve the issue of software closing even by applying the previous update (Ver. 1.2.2). Please see this page for more details.

Save data backup has resumed service after this update.

For some players, the order of items in the "Accessories (head)" section of "Customize" may be different from its order before the update. This will not have effects on playing the game.

As noted above, the new free update for Nintendo Switch Sports is now available. In addition to bringing back save data backup, it also fixes an issue where players were still having trouble with launching the video game. As the name of the video game implies, Nintendo Switch Sports is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo's sports title right here.

What do you think about the new free update for Nintendo Switch Sports? Have you been playing the Nintendo Switch sports video game lately?