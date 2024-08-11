Nintendo Switch Finally Getting One of 2022’s Best Games

A number of great video games were released on Nintendo Switch in 2022, including Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Splatoon 3, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land. However, those who exclusively use the platform missed out on at least one critically-acclaimed game that year: Stray. During June’s Nintendo Direct presentation, it was revealed that Stray will finally release on Switch this year, but no release date was announced. That has now been rectified by publisher Annapurna Interactive, who announced that the game will be arriving on the platform on November 19th. As of this writing, the game does not have an eShop page, so those hoping to pre-order will have to wait a little bit longer!

The Switch release date for Stray was revealed in a new trailer, which can be found below.

It remains to be seen how the Switch version of Stray will stack up against the versions released on platforms like PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, particularly when it comes to performance. That said, reviews for those versions were quite good. If you watched the trailer above, you might have even noticed ComicBook’s review for Stray was shown alongside scores from several other outlets. In 2022, reviewer Cade Onder awarded the PS5 version with a score of 4.5 out of 5. Onder had high praise for Stray, calling it “a game that wears its heart on its sleeve and expertly weaves its themes into everything the player does.”

So far, the rest of 2024 is shaping up to be pretty exciting for Switch owners. Stray‘s November 19th release on the platform places it in the same month as Mario & Luigi: Brothership (November 7th) and Dragon Quest III HD-2D, (November 14th). Both of those games should hold a lot of appeal to Switch owners, so hopefully Stray won’t get lost in the mix. That would be a huge shame after it took this long for Stray to finally release on Nintendo’s platform, but hopefully the wait will prove worth it for everyone.

With a few months left to go until launch, we should have more details about Stray‘s Switch version soon, including price point, a physical version, and any potential pre-order bonuses.

Are you excited for Stray‘s release on Nintendo Switch? What Switch games are you looking forward to this year? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!