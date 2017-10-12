This Visor Lets You Play Nintendo Switch While It’s Strapped To Your Head

Want to play the Nintendo Switch, but aren’t too crazy about the idea of holding it in your hands while you play? Well, this NeoGAF user has come up with a solution that’s a bit awkward, but perfect if you don’t feel like holding the system away from you.

It’s a virtual reality visor…kind of. It straps the Nintendo Switch to your head so that you can play while holding onto the JoyCon controllers. It’s a bit weird, but innovative.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There have been other people that have used clamps and mounts connected to beds and stuff, but that seemed less ideal to me. The benefits to having a headmount for the Switch is that the orientation is always correct no matter which way you are laying,” said Phawx, the creator of the visor, on the NeoGAF post.



“Do you want to lay on your side and play the Switch, NO PROBLEM!



Do you want to lay on your back or just sit on the couch with headphones? NO PROBLEM!



The VISOR has been designed to allow all of these ports to remain open and accessible:”

Here are the features built in to the visor:

volume buttons

5mm audio jack

exhaust vent

game cart slot

And best of all, you don’t have to pay for it. If you’ve got a 3D printer, you can actually print out your own using this file provided by Phawx.

He did note, though, “The only thing worth noting is that the cut-outs to make room for people who wear glasses, it needs to be extended a bit more. It didn’t make the cut in this 3D print. Feel free to modify these files!”

You can check out a video of the visor above, to see how well it works. And, yeah, if you’re crazy enough to attach it to your head, go for it. Just don’t let it wear out your eyes! (Now we sound like our parents. Great.)