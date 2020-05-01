New WWE Game Coming to Nintendo Switch

✖

A new WWE game for the Nintendo Switch has leaked, courtesy of the Entertainment Software Rating Board, also known as the ESRB, the organization that rates games for market in North America. More specifically, the rating board has leaked that WWE 2K Battlegrounds -- the new WWE game announced this week -- is coming to Nintendo Switch.

When revealed earlier this week, 2K made no mention of a Nintendo Switch port. In fact, no platforms were mentioned alongside the game's reveal, just a "fall 2020" release window. At the time, the assumption was the game was in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and most likely PS5 and Xbox Series X as well. However, a Nintendo Switch port was very much up in the air.

In addition to Nintendo Switch, the ESRB also makes note of PS4, PC, Xbox One, and even Google Stadia. Interestingly though, there's no mention of PS5 and Xbox Series X. The rating does warn of mild language, cartoon violence, "themes," in-game purchases, and user interaction. It also provides the following rating summary:

"This is an arcade-style fighting game in which players engage in wrestling matches using custom characters and WWE Superstars. Characters punch, kick, and throw each other during matches; players can also attack opponents by using chairs, poles, alligators, exploding barrels, and falling cars. Wrestlers react to damage by crying out in pain, and/or writhing on the floor. Matches are depicted in a somewhat exaggerated cartoon style—highlighted by impact sounds, slow-motion effects, and occasional explosions. In one sequence, wrestlers climb and are shocked by an electrified cage while grabbing bags of cash. Some female wrestlers wear outfits that expose moderate amounts of cleavage and/or buttocks; characters can perform taunt actions that are somewhat suggestive (e.g., a hula-styled circular dance)."

At the moment of publishing, neither publisher 2K or developer Saber Interactive have commented on this leak, and they likely won't. Publishers and developers rarely comment on leaks of this nature.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is poised to release later this year, and apparently it will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it releases.

