Nintendo’s Toad and Toadette Appear To Be an Item – Or Were At Some Point

Some ridiculous Nintendo topics have come up in the past, like some people freaking out over the fact that Mario has nipples in Super Mario Galaxy, or Luigi is packing a lot more than the usual plumbing for Mario Tennis Aces. But this one appears to be more on the positive side, focusing on Toad and what could be an indication of his love life – or what it used to be, anyway.

A Twitter moment has come up, indicating that, at one point or another, Toad was in a relationship with Toadette, who made her debut in the Mario franchise 15 years ago. Previous pics didn't indicate something between the two, but an eagle eyed Twitter user has managed to spot the two of them holding hands.

The image, which you can see above (and zoomed in below) features the two of them in the final scene for Mario Kart Wii. And, more importantly, they're holding hands.

Now, this is the only image that the Internet has found in which the pair appear to be holding hands, so, who knows, the relationship might have cooled off over the years. But, still, the speculation is running wild as to whether Toad or Toadette are actually…a Toad-ally legitimate thing. (See what we did there?)

It appears that these two may just be "adventure pals", according to Nintendo's Koichi Hayashida. "This is maybe a little bit of a strange story," he explained. "But we never really went out of our way to decide on the sex of these characters, even though they have somewhat gendered appearances. But I think what I can say is that Toadette and Toad are not siblings – perhaps it would be more accurate to say they are adventure pals. And that's certainly true here (in Captain Toad's Treasure Tracker)."

But some people on Twitter have sounded off, with one person saying that they're proud of Toad, while another saying that the "marriage is in trouble," if there was in fact ever a marriage.

But perhaps Toadette's wink in the picture says it all, indicating that she knows more about her adventure pal than she lets on.

Whatever the relationship, we're just glad the two are happy, and are returning for Captain Toad's Treasure Tracker on Nintendo Switch sometime this year.