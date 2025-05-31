Nintendo Today App Just Got Even Better Ahead of Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 launch day is closer than ever, and fans of the mobile console can prep for everything it has to offer using new features added to the Nintendo Today app. Fans can integrate the mobile app with their gameplay schedule to make sure they never miss an important date.

The Nintendo Switch 2’s release isn’t just about a shiny new console. Players around the world have been anticipating the updated handheld’s arrival, as it will catapult a slew of new releases and ports that have been heavily anticipated for years. From Baldur’s Gate 3 to Fantasy Life i, there is no shortage of titles that would do well with updated graphics and better horsepower.

To ensure players don’t miss what is likely to be a busy year following the Switch 2’s launch, the Nintendo Today application for smartphones and tablets has announced a few new features.

Organize Your Gaming in Style

In a new announcement shared by Nintendo via the official social media account and update blog, the Nintendo Today app will introduce features that include a calendar link, a favorites button, and an extended home screen widget.

Nintendo Today! just got a couple of fun new features! Learn more about linking your personal calendar and the favorite button: https://t.co/yWUHZxa304 pic.twitter.com/453dMeZKiF — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 30, 2025

The calendar link is particularly exciting, as it will connect the in-app calendar with what is currently being used on smart devices. This will allow players to seamlessly transfer information between apps and save important events like Nintendo Direct dates, game launches, and big updates.

The in-app calendars are particularly cute, with the example from the blog depicting an Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme. The app will also offer a daily breakdown, ensuring users don’t miss any important plans.

The favorites update is also exciting, as it allows users to favorite specific content while browsing. This feature can be used to bookmark updates on popular games, allowing gamers to easily return to something they want to take another look at.

One of the coolest features of the Nintendo Today update is the mobile device homepage widget. Players can drop the widget on the homescreen of their smart device, and they will get a themed, interactive view of their calendar even when the app is closed. This will immediately warn players about upcoming events, breaking news, and other important bits of information.

The update to the app comes at the perfect time, as the Switch 2 has already garnered significant release announcements in the past few months. Many games slated for release in the coming months will be debuting on both the original Switch and Switch 2. While some will be playable on the same day, regardless of the console, others have a bit of delay, producing multiple release dates for players to keep track of.

Additionally, big titles have already confirmed ports are in the works. For example, Final Fantasy VII: Remake will be dropping on the updated handheld, and players won’t want to miss it when it drops. Additionally, Elden Ring is expected to make an appearance, putting the extremely difficult Soulslike in a portable package. These are just a few of the highly anticipated options players are ready to pack around with their Switch 2.

The calendar and phone widget will ensure players stay on top of the news through the summer and fall, and all while rocking some very sleek themes. While there are still plenty of ways the Nintendo Today application could be updated to create a more organized gaming experience, these updates are a great start. Now we just need a Pikachu timer to count down the days left until Pokemon Legends: Z-A drops this fall.