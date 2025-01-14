Nintendo Fans Express Frustration With Issue That Began on Nintendo Wii

Nintendo fans are airing their frustrations with a problem that they believe began with games on Nintendo Wii. Prior to the Nintendo Switch becoming Nintendo’s top-selling home console ever, the Wii held that record. Throughout its lifespan, the Nintendo Wii sold over 100 million units around the globe and featured a fantastic library of games that included Mario Kart Wii, Super Mario Galaxy, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, and New Super Mario Bros. Wii, just to name a few. And while the Wii is still looked back upon fondly by most Nintendo fans, some are starting to realize that it could have introduced one annoying issue that won’t go away.

In a recent thread on Reddit, user Kitchen-Inflation-77 opened up about their experience with the recent Switch game Mario & Luigi: Brothership. Despite being initially excited about the game, Kitchen-Inflation-77 found themselves greatly disappointed by Brothership for a variety of reasons, but specifically noted that the game far too frequently tried to explain things that didn’t need explanation. This led to them feeling like they were being talked to like a child, which was a major turn-off and ultimately led to them ending their playthrough of Brothership.

This sentiment was one that numerous others echoed in the thread on Reddit, with some saying that this annoyance is one that has started to permeate throughout many of Nintendo’s games outside of Mario & Luigi: Brothership. To that end, the Nintendo Wii was pointed to as the console that seemingly began this trend of being overly “hand-holdy” with players. And while this hasn’t been the case with every single game from Nintendo since, it still proves to be an issue with some new titles to this day.

“I would say the Wii really kickstarted the whole thing since it was trying to be so inclusive. I think people forgot,” said TransitionInfamous86. “Even going back and playing Mario Galaxy 2 feels weirdly more hand-holdy than the original. Like, it’s a sequel, shouldn’t people know how to play by now? I feel like early Switch somewhat moves away from this. Breath of the Wild was a great example of how to teach new players without getting in their way. But the hand of Nintendo finds its way back in our faces from time to time.”

If the Wii really is the point where Nintendo started providing far more guidance to players than needed, then that would be pretty logical. Perhaps more than any other console from Nintendo, the Wii was just as popular with casual audiences as it was with hardcore Nintendo fans. This is why games like Wii Sports, Just Dance, Wii Fit, and many others ended up being such a success on the hardware. Knowing that it had such a widespread audience of casual players, Nintendo seemingly felt the need to provide more assistance in games like The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword and Super Mario Galaxy 2 than it ever needed to.

As mentioned, this guided gameplay format isn’t in every Nintendo game nowadays as titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Maker 2 have given players a ton of creative freedom. Still, with the Switch 2 set to be revealed and presumably released later this year, let’s hope that Nintendo continues to stray further away from this style that is clearly turning off fans.