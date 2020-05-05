Canceled Zelda Game Concept Art Surfaces Online Alongside Canceled Boo Game

✖

Nintendo has been leaking like crazy, and the latest leak involving it features two canceled games from its past. Both projects -- a canceled Zelda game and a canceled Boo game -- were apparently once in development at the decorated Retro Studios, however, for whatever reason, these projects never saw the light of day. In fact, it looks like neither even managed to evolve past the conceptual stage, though this hasn't been confirmed, much like the projects themselves.

The never-before-seen concept art comes courtesy of artist Sammy Hall, who shared the artwork online. The more notable of the two projects is obviously the Zelda project. The art of it dates from 2005 to 2008 and confirms it never went beyond the pre-production stage. According to Hall, this Zelda game was going to be at least 10x wackier than any other entry in the series.

It sounds like the game was going to follow the bad ending of Ocarina of Time and continue the story by “exploring the last male Sheik’s (after a genocidal ethnic-cleansing) journey transforming into the Master Sword”.

In addition to this, the artist reveals that Dark Gerudo “giving their 100-year birth to Ganon” would have been incorporated into the story of the action RPG as well.

Apparently leaked prototype art from multiple cancelled Retro Studios projects got leaked? The Sheik project looked STUNNING pic.twitter.com/3oUCwGJLx6 — Vital (@vitalitysensor) May 5, 2020

A bunch of this stuff seems revolutionary. Incredibly dark for Zelda, let alone Nintendo. Honest to god hope that this somehow pops up again pic.twitter.com/AlASI1FIMn — Vital (@vitalitysensor) May 5, 2020

i have to show off some of these so i'll be adding into this thread pic.twitter.com/h9tDiOO8S9 — Brave 🌺 (@BraveBiird) May 5, 2020

While the artist reveals a few details about the Zelda project, less is disclosed about this mysterious Boo project, which was in development between 2006 and 2007, or at least it was going through conception around this period. And considering some of the language accompanying the art, it appears it was in development for the Nintendo DS.

Beyond this, it looks like the game has some oddly dark religious themes. In fact, some of the concept art here looks like it would have never been given the green light by Nintendo.

Looks like the Boo project was likely gonna be named "Haunt" as well. Artists seemed to have fun making art for it. pic.twitter.com/BDaP55Sr6J — Vital (@vitalitysensor) May 5, 2020

THE BOO PROJECT LOOKED SO COOL. Seems to have been for the DS? pic.twitter.com/wpfPcokc1V — Vital (@vitalitysensor) May 5, 2020

Thanks, Nintendo Everything.

