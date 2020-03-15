Xbox’s Ori and the Will of the Wisps Is 2020’s Highest Rated Video Game So Far

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, the recently released sequel to 2015’s Ori and the Blind Forest, is officially the highest rated video game of 2020 so far. At least, according to Metacritic, where the game clocks in with an 89 overall score from critics. (The user score for the PC version is a bit higher at 9.2, but the Xbox One’s 8.9 user score mirrors the critical consensus.) Admittedly, we’re only just two and a half months into the year, but it’s an impressive feat regardless given other big releases like Nioh 2 and Dreams have also come out in that timeframe.

Another important caveat here is that the gap between Ori and others that might try to claim the crown is exceedingly slim. Both Dreams and Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition sit at 88, just one point down, and Nioh 2 is close behind with an 86. This could all change this week, too, with the release of both DOOM Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, two highly anticipated iterations in iconic franchises. But, for now, Ori and the Will of the Wisps has the top spot, and depending on how things go this next week, it’ll either remain on top of drop two pegs or so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s a snippet of ComicBook.com’s official review of Ori and the Will of the Wisps, which gave the sequel a 4 out of 5:

“The Metroidvania genre is as crowded as its ever been, with recent lauded releases like Hollow Knight, Dead Cells, and Bloodstained. As such, Ori and the Will of the Wisps may not feel as vital as the original did when it debuted, but fans of the genre would be foolish to overlook the sequel. Its visual style, themes, and engrossing score distinguish it from others in its space. Its fluid sense of movement and fast-paced combat make it a blast to play, with plenty of hidden challenges to uncover. Ori and the Will of the Wisps will please fans of the original and anyone looking for an engrossing adventure steeped in natural mystery and wonder.”

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is currently available for Xbox One and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Xbox title right here.