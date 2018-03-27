These Two WWE/NXT Superstars Posted Mortal Kombat Cosplay Pics, And They’re Superb

(Source: Zelina Vega Twitter/NXT)

While wrestling superstars in both WWE and its NXT sub-division no doubt put a lot of time and effort into performing in matches, it's also great to see what they do out of the ring – especially when they admit their love of gaming.

That's exactly what a pair of NXT performers did recently, as Zelina Vega and Billie Kay posed for some killer cosplay straight out of the realm of the hit fighting series Mortal Kombat.

Vega recently posted a trio of pics on her Twitter account, showcasing her awesome costume for Jade, as well as Kay's beautiful get-up for Kitana. And, on top of that, they asked Mortal Kombat co-creator and director Ed Boon if they could be officially acknowledged in the world of Kombat.

"Well, at least @BillieKayWWE and I can agree on one thing…we love #MortalKombat," Vega noted. "Think @noobde wants to make us the official versions of #Jade and #Kitana?" You can see the tweet and the images below.

The images are pretty spectacular, and show some fitting costumes for both ladies when it comes to embodying the spirit of two of Mortal Kombat's greatest female warriors. We haven't heard from Boon yet, but he's been kind of busy with the just-released Injustice 2: Legendary Edition for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, which is in stores and on digital storefronts now.

The next time we'll see Vega, she'll be headed to the ring next Saturday night alongside NXT champion Andrade "Cien" Almas, standing in his corner when he defends his championship against Aleister Black at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, which takes place the night before Wrestlemania.

Kay's role in the upcoming wrestling weekend hasn't been confirmed yet, but it wouldn't surprise us if she popped up at the Wrestlemania Women's Battle Royal, alongside her NXT partner Peyton Royce. That match will feature a number of female superstars from the Raw and Smackdown rosters, as well as possible surprises.

Whatever the case, we could totally see both of these women fitting into the world of Mortal Kombat. Ball's in your court, Ed.

The latest entry in the Mortal Kombat series, Mortal Kombat XL, is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.