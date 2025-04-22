New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 22nd

Tuesday is always awkward because it’s not technically the middle of the week, but it’s not the beginning of it either. Sometimes, news starts to ramp up, and movies and TV shows intensify their movement before the weekend. With the Disney+ Andor Season Two Premiere tonight, we’ll see more traction coming from television this week, which is all the more exciting. You know what is even more exciting than that? The New York Times puzzles. A fresh set of games awaits you on the NYT app, including Connections, Strands, and Spelling Bee, just to name a few. For our Wordle players, yesterday’s puzzle wasn’t too tricky, but for today, April 22nd, the answer will be pretty challenging. We at ComicBook are here to help you with NYT Wordle hints, tips, and the solution for today’s game.

Since 2021, The New York Times has brought this global phenomenon to millions, with many continuing those daily streaks. With varying difficulty, this puzzle has gone through over a thousand words over several years. Wordle is a guessing game where players take up to six opportunities to solve a five-letter word. Every guess gives key information regarding the final answer via gray, yellow, and green blocks, hinting at where and what specific letters are in the answer.

As I mentioned, TV is hitting its stride this week, with the release of HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 and the season premiere of Andor. Both shows have received rave reviews from critics and fans, as you can check out our reviews and our latest CB Panel. Over these next few weeks, visit ComicBook for the latest news and features regarding these shows. The starter word for today is “taste” since this week brings the best of horror and sci-fi for streaming services. This guess has three yellow blocks.

The word “taste” has three yellow blocks with T, A, and S. This is a great starting point to build from, so if you are struggling to find a word for Wordle #1403, try this one. Getting a vowel like A is crucial to aiding your word search, as this will likely be the only one in the final answer. Letters like T and S are common consonants, but with A, the choices are reduced in your favor. If you need a hint, the final word starts with A. To figure out the answer for today’s NYT Wordle, look below.

Today’s solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 22nd is “Artsy.” A creative endeavor that many artists strive to be, this word is tricky thanks to the Y. As always, check back tomorrow for another puzzle piece for Wordle #1404. May the force be with you, players.