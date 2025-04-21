New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 21st

As we settle back into our regular routines after the much-deserved holiday weekend, take some time to cherish the moments spent these last couple of days, whether through contacting friends or reheating the leftovers in the microwave. In any case, routines are important for keeping ourselves busy and on top of things. I make a specific time during my day dedicated to logging onto The New York Times app. Going for the heavy hitters in one go is smart, with Connections and Strands readily available to tackle, but instead, go straight to the source: Wordle. Yesterday’s puzzle was mildly difficult, but for today, April 21st, the NYT Wordle is slightly tricky. We’ve got just what you need if you are looking for hints, tips, or the answer to today’s game.

The New York Times has been bringing Wordle to the masses since 2021, with daily puzzles challenging users to test their word knowledge. Wordle is a puzzle game where players have up to six chances to guess a five-letter word. Each guess provides feedback through gray, yellow, and green blocks, which indicate where and which letters belong in the final answer.

For those who stayed up to watch The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2, you know about THAT major death scene, which was executed perfectly by Succession director Mark Mylod. A quick shout-out to Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), and Kaitlyn Dever (Abby) for bringing such vulnerable performances in Episode 2, “Through the Valley.” As a die-hard fan of The Last of Us, the tension leading up to this was nerve-wrecking, but the show will be quite the roller coaster from here on out, which fans of TLOU Part 2 will anxiously await to watch next Sunday. My starter word for today is “pains” since the second episode puts you through all the feels. This word has three yellow blocks.

It Pains Me to say that this word is the best guess for Wordle #1402.

The word “pains” has three yellow blocks with P, A, and S. A valuable start to today’s puzzle, as we only need to figure out two more letters in the final word. This trio of letters can be commonly found paired together in a word, so it’s best to find a five-letter word with this in mind. A hint is that P, A, and S are in the first half of the word. Today’s NYT Wordle answer can be found down below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 21st is “Spate.” Not a common word tossed around, but it’s formed with frequently used letters, so this answer might not have been too difficult. For those who haven’t seen the latest TLOU S2 episode, make some time tonight to check it out. As always, we will be back tomorrow with another Wordle puzzle piece. Endure and survive, players.