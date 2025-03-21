New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for March 21st

Wherever you are right now, it’s time to check in with your The New York Times app to make a dent in your streaks. If you’re beginning your journey in the Wordle puzzles trend, which has been popular since 2021, you’ve found the right place to look. For those who’ve been long-time puzzle players, yesterday’s word was a bit tedious, but the March 21st puzzle is a challenging one. While we aren’t going to let you in on the answer until the end of the article, we’ll let you in on some useful hints for solving today’s puzzle. If you’re looking for tips, then look no further.

The New York Times app has tons of puzzles to play like this one such as Strands and Connections. Wordle challenges users with six chances to solve a five-letter word. Each guess will give you useful hints through yellow and green blocks for correct letters and placements. Every guess makes it easier to fill in the blanks and put the pieces together. With over 2,000 puzzles throughout the past couple of years, the word possibilities are endless.

Making the first move in the NYT Wordle can be a mental challenge, considering the chances that you might not get any feedback. It happens to the best of us, so don’t be discouraged by the lack of movement. Speaking of which, my starter word for today was “mines,” since my mind has been on the upcoming Minecraft Movie. Making the starting word something random could go in your favor. My choice thankfully didn’t put me in a rock between a hard place, as I got two yellow blocks.

My starter word put me in a bit of a tight squeeze but didn’t put me in a mental block.

The word ‘mines’ was a rocky starting word, as I was given feedback indicating that “N” and “E” were yellow blocks. As I’ve mentioned before, “E” is a great vowel that is typically placed at the end of the word. When it comes to where my consonant goes, I’m more lenient about putting it at the start of the word, as it makes it easier to level the playing field when it comes to picking which words it could be. The letter “N” can be placed wherever in the blocks since it’s a common consonant in many words. For those who feel confused or just want to know the solution, the answer can be found below.

The solution for the New York Times Wordle for March 21st is “Nudge.” What an odd word to solve, but a great challenge to concur. The word is typically used when trying to get someone’s attention or indicate something to someone else. You could say that our useful tips and hints nudged you in the right direction today. For those of you who didn’t get it this time around, that’s okay. It’s important to note that regardless of if you guess correctly, tomorrow is another day to test your knowledge once more.