New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for March 22nd

If you are clicking on this article, it most likely means that you’re either on your last guess on your Wordle puzzle or just want to make sure that you continue your streak on The New York Times app. Whatever situation you’re in, we at Comicbook are here to help out with today’s puzzle. For those who checked in for yesterday’s puzzle, then you know that it was a hard word to solve. Sadly, the puzzle for March 22nd is just as hard, but don’t fret, as we have some helpful tips for solving today’s Wordle. If you’re looking for today’s solution, scroll down to the bottom of the article.

The New York Times app offers a mixture of puzzles to sink your teeth into, such as Connections and Strands. In a nutshell, NYT’s Wordle has been around since 2021, putting players to the test by solving a five-letter word with six chances to guess correctly. With each guess, you will receive feedback through green and yellow blocks indicating which consonants or vowels are correct and where they are placed.

When it comes to choosing a starting word, it’s up to you to make that choice. Many believe that using the same word every time is a useful tactic, which isn’t too bad of an idea. I like to use a word that pops into my head throughout the day that sticks with me. My starter word for today is ‘medal,’ because we lost heavyweight boxing legend and Olympic gold medalist George Foreman today. The impact that he had on the sports and culinary community was massive and his legacy will not be forgotten. Speaking of winning big, my starter word gave me four yellow blocks.

If you choose ‘medal’ for today’s Wordle, give yourself a pat on the back (or an actual medal).

The word ‘medal’ was a great starter word for today’s puzzle, as the feedback indicated that “M,” “E,” “A,” and “L” were correct letters in the wrong places. Seeing the positive outcome of this guess makes the next tries easier to sort. While this might not happen often, it’s important to note that you’ll eventually work your way to getting the answer regardless of where you are. There isn’t a need to get positive feedback on the first or second try, it’s nice to view these as test guesses to see where you can go from. In my situation, I would place the vowels at the opposite ends of the word, considering there aren’t many words that put those together. If you are stuck, you can find the solution below.

The solution for the New York Times Wordle for March 22nd is “Amble.” It can be tricky seeing a word have more consonants than vowels. Amble is used to describe someone or something that moves slowly at a relaxed pace. If this describes you when it comes to Wordle, then that’s okay! There is no time limit for these; you don’t have to rush through them. Take your time and carve out a moment to certify your streak again.