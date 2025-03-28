New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for March 28th

Today marks the end of the work week, which means it’s time to crank some time into The New York Times app and dive into the games. Whether you choose Connections, Strands, or Wordle first is up to you. Starting with a guessing game is the best way to get the mind activated for the others. For those of you who played yesterday’s puzzle, the NYT team gave us an easier word to solve, but the Wordle for today, March 28th, is a bit trickier. A little challenge doesn’t hurt, but if you need any assistance, whether through hints and tips or by seeing the solution, we’ve got just what you need to succeed.

The popular phenomenon known as Wordle began in 2021, and it has gained a cult following amongst many puzzle lovers across the world. Having gone through over 2,000 words in its run, the game hasn’t stopped providing players with a fun yet challenging puzzle every single day. For newcomers, Wordle has you solve a five-letter word with six opportunities to guess correctly. Each guess will provide feedback with gray, yellow, and green blocks. Use this to place the letters in the right places to form the final word.

The starting word can be a great way to test the waters. One useful tip is to use a word that has more vowels than consonants, like eerie or arena, since you’re more likely to get positive feedback, as almost every word has a vowel. Since we’ve been covering the Nintendo Direct this morning, my starter word is ‘event’ because we still have one more showcase next week for the Nintendo Switch 2. With all this excitement building up, we got pretty lucky with this word, as we got three yellow blocks.

What an Eventful day it was yesterday, right?

The word ‘event’ was wise to choose, since we got three yellow blocks for E, V, and E. This is a common occurrence for letters that appear twice, which only confirms that E fills two of the five spots in the final word. While we could say that this makes things easier, we still have to figure out where these letters are placed. The best chance of getting a better idea of the final word is by picking a word that ends with E. For V, we can try and find a word that has that letter in the beginning or the middle. If you can’t figure out the final word, no worries, as we have provided the solution below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for March 28th is “Verse.” The letter E appears twice, which shortens the number of words to choose from. That said, it was a nice kick to end off the work week as we kick back in our lounge chairs and enjoy the sunny weekend. As we continue into the weekend, we will still keep bringing the daily tips and solutions for Wordle, so be on the lookout for that. Keep up those streaks, players.