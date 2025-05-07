New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for May 7th

As we snap out of the hypnotic trance of GTA 6’s second trailer, we’ll realize that today is only Wednesday. Tuesday was initially going to be a less hectic day for the gaming team, but alas, Rockstar Games decided to release a new trailer for us to dissect for the next month or so. With half a week still ahead, there’s potential for more internet-breaking updates in the entertainment industry to look forward to. While we can’t predict the future, we can take our destiny into our hands by playing today’s NYT puzzles. Deciding between Connections or Strands can be tough, but let’s make it easier by putting The New York Times’ Wordle in there. Yesterday’s puzzle was a complicated solve, and for today, May 7th, Wordle #1,418 will continue the trend of challenging answers. To see today’s Wordle solution, as well as useful hints and tips, we’ve got you covered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to The New York Times, we’ve been blessed to have Wordle since 2021. With over a million users testing their word knowledge, the five-letter possibilities are endless. This puzzling puzzle game gives up to six opportunities for players to guess the correct answer. With each guess, feedback is provided through gray, yellow, and green blocks, which indicate where and which letter(s) appear in the final word.

The entertainment industry had quite the day, with the morning news of GTA 6, which has received a wave of positive reactions from fans. The second Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has over 41 million views on YouTube within the first 24 hours. This massive project has been in development for almost a decade, and to see how the game looks at its current state is impressive. On the movie side, rumors of A24 and Ex Machina director Alex Garland taking on the Elden Ring live-action movie adaptation swirled around the internet. In any case, my starting word for today is “PHOTO.” This guess has one yellow and one green block.

PHOTO is a great guessing word for Wordle #1,418.

The word “PHOTO” has a yellow block with P and a green block with O. While this might seem like a baseline start, we know that the O is at the end of the final word. This cuts down the word search since there aren’t many words ending with O and having the letter P. A Wordle hint for today’s puzzle is that the meaning of the final solution is “exaggerated masculinity.” Today’s answer can be found down below.

Today’s solution for The New York Times Wordle for May 7th is “MACHO.” A rather big word, many might get tripped up due to the two vowels or by not guessing M. If you want to see future puzzle pieces, return for more hints and tips on Thursday, May 8th, for Wordle #1,419. Trust yourselves, players.