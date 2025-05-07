New York Times Connections Answers for May 7th

Is today’s NYT Connections giving you trouble? We got you covered, as we have all of the correct answers and categories, along with hints and tips, for today, May 7th’s Connections from The New York Times. NYT Connections has been a friendly face in the daily puzzle scene since 2023 and has been a staple alongside Wordle and Strands on the website/app. In regards to today’s puzzle, we have some intriguing words and a few tough categories, especially Blue and Purple. Fortunately, we at ComicBook have played the puzzle and have everything you’ll need to solve today’s Connections, including the correct words and hints.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For The New York Times’ Connections, you are given 16 different words and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from Rockstar Games titles or planets in Star Wars to stock abbreviations for companies or words with two “s” in them. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s NYT Connections has some tough categories.

When it comes to today’s Connections, we do continue yesterday’s easy streak, though it does feel a bit harder than that. For puzzles like today’s, keep in mind that many words can have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches and try not to look for the obvious unless it only has one meaning. In terms of May 7th’s puzzle, the words in today’s Connections are as follows: Choral, Cups, Knit, Save, Recover, Purl, But, Quarts. Swords, Besides, Mend, Pentacles, Opel, Heal, Wands, and Except.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Time heals all wounds

Green: Omit

Blue: It’s in the cards

Purple: Diamond’s close relative (once-removed)

If you want to know the correct categories for today’s Connections, here are the themes:

Yellow: Get Better, as a Broken Bone

Green: Not Including

Blue: Tarot Minor Arcana Suits

Purple: Homophones of Gemstones

If you want to know the correct placements as to which words go into which categories, here are May 7th’s Connections answers:

Yellow: Heal, Knit, Mend, Recover

Green: Besides, But, Except, Save

Blue: Cups, Pentacles, Swords, Wands

Purple: Choral, Opel, Purl, Quarts

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.