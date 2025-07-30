Obsidian’s Grounded 2 Has Already Surpassed Grounded on Steam

The survival game genre continues to grow in popularity as players seek open co-op experiences that combine deep exploration with cooperative, crafting gameplay. Among these titles, Obsidian Entertainment’s Grounded managed to carve out a unique niche with its miniature world concept, putting players in a backyard where insects become the greatest threats to mankind. With anticipation building for its sequel, many gamers have been eager to see if Grounded 2 can live up to or surpass the success of the original. It seems the answer to that curiosity has come more quickly than expected.

Just hours after its release, Grounded 2 has already outpaced the original game in concurrent players on Steam. According to its Steam Charts, the new game reached a peak of 49,836 concurrent players, compared to the original Grounded’s lifetime peak of 32,012 players. In addition, Grounded 2’s 24-hour peak is significantly higher than Grounded’s previous record of 8,103 concurrent players within a single day. That’s more than six times higher in day-one activity.

These impressive numbers showcase a momentous leap in interest for the Grounded franchise, revealing clear player engagement right from the start. While Grounded gained a player following and community after launching into Early Access during the middle of 2020, its growth was rather modest, which was to be expected of a brand-new intellectual property. It relied upon positive word of mouth, which is one of the reasons the sequel has garnered so much attention. Grounded 2’s debut, though, suggests that Obsidian’s efforts to refine the unique formula they created with its predecessor have paid off in spades.

The timing of the release also works in the sequel’s favor, coming at a point when cooperative survival games are garnering more interest than ever before. Popular survival titles like Valheim and Rust have continued to show a strong, still-growing interest in multiplayer survival experiences. Grounded 2 fits well into this category by offering a unique and polished setting, with effective cooperative gameplay as its core. Because more players want these kinds of games now, Grounded 2 has a better chance of attracting a large audience right from the start. The numbers are the proof of this.

This strong start on Steam alone is impressive, especially considering the competitive landscape of the summer gaming season. Obsidian’s status as an Xbox first-party developer has likely provided additional marketing support, helping Grounded 2 gain visibility quickly.

Whether Grounded 2 can maintain this high level of engagement remains to be seen, however. Launch-day spikes are extremely common for a newly released title. While impressive, the game’s future will absolutely depend on how well it manages to retain its playerbase. That means supporting the game long-term with content updates and staying attuned to their community. On the other hand, if outstanding issues arise or content updates begin to creep, interest could drop off, which is never a good sign for a newly released title. For now, the numbers speak for themselves, but the future will be shaped by how the game evolves after release.

If you’re interested in jumping in, Grounded 2 is currently available on PC through Steam and on Xbox platforms for $29.99. As a first-party Xbox game, it’s also available via Xbox Game Pass.