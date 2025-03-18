Official Critical Role D&D Adventure Books Get a Rare Limited-Time Discount

Wizards of the Coast is currently hosting a Spring Sale across D&D Beyond, the official source of all things Dungeons & Dragons. While the discounts aren’t massive, they’re also pretty rare, making this an exciting time to snag some adventure and reference books for less. With the option to add the digital bundle, full of materials that tie in with the Maps VTT, the sale is definitely worth a look. And for Critical Role fans, it’s even better! The official Critical Role adventure books for Dungeons & Dragons are on sale, letting players grab them for less! The 2025 D&D Spring Sale runs from March 13th to March 24th, with 25% off many exciting books – including these Critical Role titles.

Since rising to incredible heights of actual-play podcast popularity, Critical Role has begun collaborating with a ton of brands, including Wizards of the Coast itself. They have released two official Dungeons & Dragons adventure books that fans can use to hold a campaign in the world of Exandria. And now, both of those tomes are on sale for a limited time thanks to the Dungeons & Dragons Spring Sale on D&D Beyond.

Art from Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount

The first-ever major Critical Role adventure text through Wizards of the Coast is Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount. The book takes players from levels 3-12 in a continent-spanning saga that roams from the Wastes of Xhorhas to Marquest and all the way to Netherdeep. Chock full of lore, art, magical items, creatures, and NPCs from Exandria, this book is a great foundation for the DM who wants to embrace their inner Matt Mercer.

As it was first published in 2020, this adventure is designed for the 2014 ruleset – perfect for gamers who haven’t yet made the switch to the 2024 D&D 5e update. The bundle that includes the physical and digital editions of Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount is normally $79.94, but during the Spring Sale, it’ll run you just $59.95. The physical and digital standalone editions are, unfortunately, not included in the sale.

Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep Brings Players Underwater

For those looking who already own the first Critical Role x Dungeons & Dragons adventure, the newest title is also being offered at a discount. Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep is a seven-chapter, in-depth Dungeons & Dragons adventure in Exandria. This time around, players will explore an underwater realm with exciting deep sea mechanics that brought a new dimension to 5th edition D&D. This one begins at player level 3 and runs through level 13, using 2014 D&D 5e rules. The bundle normally runs $79.94, but will cost $59.95 during the Dungeons & Dragons Spring Sale. The standalone versions for Call of the Netherdeep aren’t discounted at this time.

Cover art for Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep

While the Digital + Physical bundles can be more costly, they’re a great option for parties that use D&D Beyond tools to run their campaigns. The digital editions loop nicely into various DM tools provided by the service, but who doesn’t want a physical book to display on their D&D shelf alongside minis and the dice hoard? The Spring Sale runs through March 24th, giving gamers a few more days to snag these official Critical Role adventure books through D&D Beyond.

Have you played these official Critical Role adventures? Do you plan to? Let us know in the comments below!