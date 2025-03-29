First Official Pokemon TCG Pocket Merch Is Coming Soon

Pokemon TCG Pocket became a smash-hit when it released for mobile in October last year. Despite a few ups and downs with trading and other features, fans are still enjoying ripping open virtual Pokemon card packs – especially in a time when finding physical ones is so difficult. But soon, Pokemon fans will be chasing down IRL merch for the digital game, as the first line of Pokemon TCG Pocket official merch will arrive in Pokemon Center stores soon. For now, these items will be headed for Pokemon Center Japan, hitting the website on April 3rd and physical stores on April 5th.

For gamers who’ve been enjoying the immersive cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket, this merch lineup features 3D displays of three iconic full-art cards from the game. These Paper Theater displays create an effect that makes the card appear three-dimensional and will feature Mewtwo EX, Pikachu EX, and Charizard EX from the immersive illustration designs in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Alas, these are display models, not actual physical versions of Pokemon TCG Pocket cards, but they’re not the only mobile-app-themed merch dropping in this collection.

The new Paper theater displays for pokemon tcg pocket

Along with the Paper Theater displays, the new Pokemon TCG Pocket merch set will include a sacoche bag, which reveals a peek at the immersive Pikachu EX card art when unzipped. The set also includes a Pack Hourglass keychain, a smartphone shoulder strap featuring Pickachu EX card art, and three different zip pouches that feature Genetic Apex pack art along with some of the coins from the game. And yes, that includes the meme-worthy closeup Mew coin that stares into your soul.

Will Pokemon TCG Pocket Merch Sell Out Immediately?

For now, we don’t have details about the specific prices for this new line of Pokemon TCG Pocket merch. Most likely, prices will be available once the items go on sale on the Japanese Pokemon Center website on April 3rd. With recent issues related to Pokemon TCG products selling out immediately on the Pokemon Center website, it will be interesting to see how things go with this first merch drop for Pokemon TCG Pocket. Hopefully, fans eager to get some smartphone accessories featuring art from the mobile game will be able to when the items arrive online.

The bag, keychain, and zipper pouch for the Pokemon TCG Pocket merch

For now, it’s not clear if the items will be stocked in Pokemon Center physical stores outside of Japan. However, those located in Japan should be able to find these items starting on April 5th at all locations except for the currently closed Pokemon Center Hiroshima. As these items aren’t physical Pokemon TCG Cards, they may well be easier to come by since the resale value for new items is harder to predict.

This first set mainly celebrates artwork from the initial Genetic Apex boosters, which means there’s plenty of potential for additional items if this first set of Pokemon TCG Pocket merch does well. 3D Paper Theater display of that soul-stealing Wigglytuff card, anyone?

Would you buy any of these Pokemon TCG Pocket merch items if they become available where you live? Let us know which one’s on your wishlist in the comments below!