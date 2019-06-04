Official Xbox Body Wash Announced by Microsoft

The gaming space has always been an interesting one, especially when products begin to arise that appeal to gamers everywhere. Well, at least some of them. Everything from memorabilia based on fan-favorite franchises to even furniture popping up that is designed with gamers in mind. That is most likely the case with the latest partnership between Microsoft and Axe’s parent company, which was recently announced, as it is going to produce a number of personal care products for gamers who want to take their fandom to the next level while also smelling pretty good.

Microsoft and Unilever’s Lynx line will be bringing Xbox-branded body wash, deodorant, and shower gel to gamers later this summer. For those who are not aware, Lynx is the name of Axe products outside of the US, which means these Xbox personal care items will be exclusive to Australia and New Zealand when they drop this July. According to Xbox ANZ boss Tania Chee, those who use the Xbox Lynx line will be able to “power up” before heading out into the world.

For those wondering what the line of Xbox-branded personal care products is going to smell like, here is the official description:

“Lynx Xbox is a fresh scent of pulsing green citrus, featuring top notes of kaffir lime and winter lemon, aromatic herbal middle notes of mint and sage, and woody bottom notes of patchouli and clearwood. Containing a range of natural essential oils, the Xbox Lynx range comes with a sleek new look and features a body spray, deodorant, and shower gel.”

It is definitely an interesting move by Microsoft to bring personal care products to gamers that are based on the Xbox brand, but it is not entirely surprising. After all, with gaming being in the mainstream more than ever, there’s no doubt that this trend will continue as time goes on. It’s unknown at this time if the company plans to release any of the items from the line in other parts of the world, but there is sure to be demand outside of Australia and New Zealand.

