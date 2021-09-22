One Deck Galaxy Launches on Kickstarter

The makers of One Deck Dungeon has launched a Kickstarter to fund a new sci-fi themed card game. Asmadi Games launched the Kickstarter for One Deck Galaxy earlier this week. While One Deck Galaxy uses some of the same mechanics and concepts as its popular “rogue-like” cousin One Deck Dungeon, it features some key differences. For one, strategic long-term planning is crucial to success and both high and low dice rolls can be useful in the right scenarios. One Deck Galaxy is a co-op game for 1-2 players, although the game can support up to four players if two sets are combined.

Players start One Deck Galaxy by choosing a Homeworld, a Society, and an Adversary. Every turns, players roll a set of dice that are used to fill boxes on Location and Encounter Cards that are drawn from the Galaxy Deck. Each Location and Encounter requires different combinations of dice colors and numbers to fill. Completing a Galaxy Deck card grants players additional dice to their pool and additional abilities to manipulate dice. A player’s goal is to build their Federation by completing milestones on their Society and Homeworld cards. This will allow players to grow their dice pool and add special abilities.

One major difference between One Deck Galaxy and One Deck Dungeon is the presence of a Starbase, a card that you can place random dice to build fleets and collect research. These extra abilities allow a player to continue to gather resources even when the dice don’t fall their way.

At the end of the game, players will have to face off with an Adversary, an enemy civilization or creature that is gathering power throughout the game. Each Adversary will have different abilities to hinder players and will require multiple confrontations to defeat.

One Deck Dungeon launched back in 2016 by Asmadi Games and quickly spawned a number of expansions. Nominated for several board game awards, One Deck Dungeon grew in popularity when a digital version of the game hit Steam and Nintendo Switch.

One Deck Galaxy‘s Kickstarter has raised over $130,000 since its launch last week and has already surpassed its $50,000 goal. Backers will receive a copy of the game with a $25 pledge. You can check out the full Kickstarter here.