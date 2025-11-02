One of Civilization 7’s Most Requested Features Is Finally Happening

One of Civilization VII’s most requested features is finally happening after much fan outcry. Developer Firaxis Games has officially confirmed that players will soon be able to guide a single civilization continuously through the Ages, choosing a civilization from any Age and steering it through the entire course of history. It is a major step toward making Civ 7 more immersive, allowing players to experience a civilization’s growth and transformation from its earliest beginnings to the modern era.

This update is part of Firaxis’s recent developer blog, showcasing the studio’s efforts to roll out post-launch improvements faster, while really listening to player feedback. According to the post, the team has been focusing on three main areas: Age transitions, replayability, and making each civilization feel unique as time moves forward. Some updates, like Continuity Mode and Age countdowns, are already live, but this new long-term civ feature takes things to the next level. Firaxis is also kicking off the Firaxis Feature Workshop, where a small group of players can test these in-development features and give feedback. This gives the community a chance to help shape the way the game evolves before updates go live.

Courtesy of Firaxis Games

Alongside continuity mode, the 1.3.0 update introduces the Tides of Power Content Collection, a free, sea-themed expansion for all Civ 7 players from November 4 to January 5, 2026. The first part brings a new leader, Edward Teach, and two new civilizations, Tonga and the Republic of Pirates. The second part, arriving in December, adds Sayyida al Hurra, the Ottomans, and Iceland. The collection is packed with naval content, giving players new ways to expand their empires over the oceans as well as the land.

Naval gameplay is getting some serious improvements. A new Harbor building acts as a naval production hub, like Barracks for land units, and the new Light Naval Unit, the Privateer, unlocks in the Exploration Age. It’s fast, versatile, can raid trade routes, attack enemy units, and generate gold, making it perfect for sneaky maritime strategies. The oceans themselves are more interesting, with new resources like Crabs, Turtles, and Cowrie, plus the new land resource Pitch. Atolls and Lotus terrain create strategic chokepoints, and Reefs have been buffed so they remain valuable. Hawaii can now work ocean tiles starting in the Exploration Age, giving coastal starts an early-game boost.

Naval combat has also been overhauled. Light units are faster, see farther, and can flank, while Heavy units act as ranged attackers with slower movement but strong firepower. These changes make sea battles more tactical and force players to think carefully about how they deploy their fleets.

With continuity mode and the Tides of Power updates, Civ 7 is shaping up to be more dynamic, strategic, and fun than ever. Your civilizations can finally feel like they belong in the world, naval play feels meaningful and exciting, and Firaxis is letting players help shape the game’s future through the Feature Workshop. If you’ve ever wanted to lead a single civ across centuries and see it grow from humble beginnings into a world power, this is the update you’ve been waiting for.

