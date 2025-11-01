Outer Worlds 2 Flaw System Spawns New Elder Scrolls Meme, And It’s Perfection

Fans of Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds have been eagerly looking forward to the sequel. And at long last, The Outer Worlds 2 has arrived. Despite the unfortunate launch timing that aligned with a big Xbox Game Pass outage, the new RPG is off to a great start as fans enjoy the standalone follow-up. One of the returning features players were excited to revisit is Flaws, and the sequel adds plenty of new ones for players to enjoy. Thanks to the massive crossover in RPG audiences, Elder Scrolls fans are having a bit of fun with the system, too.

Flaws in The Outer Worlds 2 are negative effects that impact a player’s character, in exchange for certain perks. Different in-game actions will prompt the option to accept or reject a new Flaw. These Flaws range from things like Kleptomania to the Premium Edition exclusive Consumerism Flaw and have an impact on how your character develops as you play. This system adds some fun flavor to the RPG, and Elder Scrolls fans can’t help but imagine what Flaws their characters might pick up in Tamriel.

Elder Scrolls Players Imagine a Flaws System That Should Honestly Make Its Way to Elder Scrolls 6

RPG fan and Reddit user HiddenMoonstone saw The Outer Worlds 2‘s fun new Consumerism flaw and asked what Flaws players would add to the Elder Scrolls universe. And in response, the fanbase had a lot of fun making both serious and joke versions of an Elder Scrolls Flaw system.

I’m a little shocked at how far in this thread I had to scroll to find it, but of course, one player did make the obvious reference. “Arrow in the knee — > reduce your speed, stamina, and jumping,” suggests CadianKasrkin. It’s hard to see the upside here, but maybe it could be something like getting a cushy job as a local guard who constantly gets saved by the Dragonborn? At any rate, this is just one of many great responses. Another player suggests a Skooma addict Flaw, while others suggest a Kleptomanic drawback for those who can’t stop stealing Sweetrolls.

Jokes aside, a lot of the responses are genuinely good ideas for how a Flaw system could work in Elder Scrolls games. And bringing something like this to the games isn’t out of the question. In fact, The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall had a similar system of Advantages and Disadvantages, which has faded from the series in subsequent entries. But with the solid ideas in this thread and the popularity of the system in The Outer Worlds 2, fans are kind of hoping to see a Flaws system make a comeback in The Elder Scrolls 6.

Threads like this prove how much fun Elder Scrolls fans still have with the series to this day, despite our long wait for the next brand-new installment. Whether or not The Elder Scrolls 6 actually brings us a Flaws system, many fans are hoping to finally get some news about the new game in 2026. For now, we’ll always have that arrow to the knee and the Oblivion horse armor to keep us laughing while we wait.

