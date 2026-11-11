One of Skyrim’s Best Mods Ever Just Received Its Biggest Update to Celebrate the RPG’s 15th Anniversary

Fans of Skyrim may recall that in 2017, a fan-created mod added Bruma from Oblivion to the map in Skyrim. This mod has just received a 2.0 update that adds new dungeons and also improves existing ones. The update also includes new clothing, armor, and weaponry. On the combat front, new enemies, spells, and loot have also been added. Of course, the map has been expanded even further. But the goods don’t stop there. Check out the trailer below.

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In case you missed that massive list of additions at the end, we’ve got you covered. Below are all the additional updates, improvements, and additions beyond the core elements mentioned above that will be added with the Bruma 2.0 update. This includes PlayStation support, meaning that players on the PS4 and PS5 can now enjoy the Bruma mod. The mod is currently available on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Improved navmesh (navigation mesh – guidance for NPC patterns)

Improved audio normalization

Improved level of detail

New puzzle mechanics

Major rebalancing

Unique items

Improved NPC appearances

New weapon animations

Immersion improvements

New treasure maps

New clutter items

30+ new books

Customer weather & effects

Updated world encounters

Updated location names

Updated map icons

New scenes

New NPCs

New sound effects

Submod integration

Built-in survival mode support

BYOH support for ingredients found in Bruma

Overhauled boss fights

New Easter eggs

Stability improvements

Expanded modder resources.

Keep in mind that save files from the previous version of the Bruma mod will not be compatible with the 2.0 release. So, go into this experience expecting to start fresh with an entirely new save. The Beyond Skyrim project is a massive undertaking, as the stated intent of this modding collective is to continually build out continent expansions, bringing other regions from Elder Scrolls history into the world of Skyrim.

According to the Beyond Skyrim website, the group is also working on bringing Argonia, Atmora, Cyrodill, Elsweyr, Iliac Bay, Morrowind, Roscrea, and Valenwood into the game. And, should you wish to join the endeavor, there are options available on the official page for the team to volunteer your talents.