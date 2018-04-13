Onimusha Trademarks Filed By Capcom in Multiple Regions

Capcom has filed a string of new trademarks across multiple regions for its beloved action-adventure series, Onimusha.

Spotted by ResetEra, the applications were filed relatively recently, and seem to apply Capcom has something brewing for its seventh best-selling series of all time.

It’s worth noting that the trademark applications could imply a variety of things. Best case scenario for the series’ cult-like fanbase, a new Onimusha game is on the horizon. It’s also possible ports or remasters of previous games in the series could be happening. Or maybe a new mobile game. Or maybe it’s for merchandise. Who knows. As the saying goes, only time will tell.

For those that don’t know: the series combines Japanese history and historic figures with supernatural elements. As for the games themselves, they can largely be defined as action-adventure games, featuring third-person combat and puzzle solving.

As of 2017, the series has sold over 8 million copies, making it the seventh best-selling series in Capcom history, behind the likes of Resident Evil, Street Fighter, Devil May Cry, Dead Rising, Mega Man, and Monster Hunter.

The series’ origins can be traced all the way back to 1997, when Yoshiki Okamoto had the idea to create Sengoku Biohazard, or in other words, the ninja version of Capcom’s popular Resident Evil series.

The series didn’t kick off until 2001 though, with the release of Onimusha: Warlords, which was originally a PS1 project, but was pushed to PS2. The series was initially pitched as a trilogy, but has since spawned four major installments and seven games total, if you include spin-offs.

The last core installment came all the way back in 2006, while the latest game to adorn the brand came in 2012. So, it has been some time since we last saw the series. Whether Capcom is planning to change that anytime soon, who knows. The series hasn’t set the world on fire ever in sales, nor does it look it ever will in the current market. But given that Capcom has found success in either transforming or reviving some of its classic series lately — i.e. Monster Hunter World and Resident Evil VII — a new Onimusha game could, one day, be a real thing. Maybe it already is.