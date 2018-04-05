OnRush’s Latest Trailer Will Leave Your Heart Racing

Codemasters’ arcade-style racing game OnRush isn’t too far off from release, so the publisher is pushing it into overdrive with a new level of hype – and that means a new trailer that’s sure to leave you breathless.

In the trailer for the new game – being developed by the team formerly known as Evolution Studios (MotorStorm, DriveClub) – you’ll take to the open road across a plethora of beautiful tracks, either with a sweet dune-buggly style ride or a motorbike, or a number of other cars. You’ll jet down the road with the help of turbo boosters, and go flying with the greatest of ease, while performing a number of wild stunts, such as numerous barrel rolls before you come careening to the ground. (And in some cases, if you’re not careful, crashing.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer definitely caters to the arcade-style crowd, relying on a great sense of speed and a little bit of chaos, and it shows just how many opponents can get involved in a race at a time. (Hint – it’s a lot.) For that matter, you also get to see just how detailed your rides can be, and how you can easily wreck opponents in the hopes of attaining a first place victory.

OnRush definitely looks levels above Codemasters’ usual sim racing line-up, and should deliver a hefty amount of thrills in time for the summer. And, again, this is just a taste of what the final game will offer, with its wide assortment of tracks, modification options and its robust multiplayer, in which you can challenge other players to see who’s king – or queen – of the road.

Also, did we talk about how great the game looks based on this trailer? The camera is actually zoomed out, so you can see the size of the tracks that you get to race on. There are a number of paths available to you, so you can get to the finish line in many ways. Which one you take is completely up to you.

We’re glad to see the MotorStorm guys back behind the wheel for OnRush, and we’ll see just how well it performs when it arrives on June 5 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.