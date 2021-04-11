Outriders Update Brings Back Big Gameplay Feature Removed at Release

✖

Outriders' first big update is out alongside patch notes that reveal everything said update does to the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S game. Unfortunately, the update does not add the free items coming to all players nor does it solve the bug that is wiping the inventories of players, but it does add cross-play back to the game, or more specifically, full cross-play.

Ahead of the release of Outriders, cross-play between console and PC was removed. However, cross-play between Xbox and PlayStation and Steam and Epic Games Store was not. At the time, developer People Can Fly chalked the removal up to an issue the feature was causing with matchmaking. That said, this issue has apparently been solved, because PC and console players can no play with each other, at least in theory.

While servers are starting to stabilize compared to launch, they are still having major issues, and of course, there's also a laundry list of bugs making the game -- sometimes, for some players -- unplayable. And unfortunately, it seems like it may be -- at least -- a couple of weeks before many of these problems are addressed fully.

Further, it's unclear how well the feature is working in the game, as we have not been able to test it. Judging by Twitter, it appears the feature is working as intended, but some players are having problems with it and are criticizing it for being a bit flimsy.

Outriders is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For more coverage on the new co-op RPG looter-shooter -- including all of the latest updates on the game -- click here.

"Outriders is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe," reads an official blurb about the game. "As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains, and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal."