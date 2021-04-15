Outriders Update Fixing Inventory Wipe Bug Is Out Now

✖

Over the past week or so, some Outriders players have been running into a troublesome bug that could potentially wipe out their entire inventory, leaving them with none of the loot that they may have accrued while playing. People Can Fly and Square Enix promised fans that a fix for this problem was on its way in the near future and previously said that a solution would roll out at some point this week. Well, as of this morning, that new patch has now arrived.

A new update for Outriders just launched across all platforms not long ago that should finally kill off this inventory bug. That means that if you haven't run into this problem for yourself just yet, you shouldn't have to live in fear any longer. However, for those that have already had their inventories get nuked, a separate tweak will arrive today as well. "If your inventory has been impacted, please note that our efforts to restore your items are a separate process from today’s released patch," a representative from Square Enix explained. Restoring the inventory of affected players is still our highest priority, while today’s patch is intended to prevent the issue from continuing to occur. The restoration process is run via our server database and does not require a patch to be implemented. We will have news of this very soon."

"If your inventory has been impacted, please note that our efforts to restore your items are a separate process from today's released patch. Restoring the inventory of affected players is still amongst our highest priorities and we will have news of this very soon.

Obviously, if you're someone who has already encountered this bug, you're left waiting for the moment until Square Enix and People Can Fly reveal a solution. Fortunately, the developers of Outriders seem very confident that they will be able to fix this issue as well. In a message just a few days ago, the publisher outlined how it plans to rectify this situation in the near future. We'll share more news with you on this once an official fix has arrived.

Until that time, Outriders is available to play right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

