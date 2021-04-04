Outriders Removes Big Feature as Servers Struggle

✖

The servers of Outriders having been going down regularly since the game released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and Xbox Game Pass this week. Right now, there's no word when the game will improve in this regard, but what there is word of is the removal of one of the game's bigger features. If you wondering why cross-play isn't available, it's because People Can Fly and Square Enix had to partially remove the option from the game due to a seemingly unforeseen issue.

At the moment of publishing, cross-play is available in every capacity. Console players can play with console players and Steam players can play with Epic Games Store players, but that's it. In other words, what can't be done is cross-play connecting console players to PC players and vice versa

According to People Can Fly, the roof of the problem is a desynchronization issue that results in a backend mismatch, which in turn causes players to be kicked from sessions. What's causing this problem, People Can Fly doesn't divulge, but it notes that it's treating the issue "with the highest priority" and that it's working on patches to remedy the oversight. In other words, the removal has nothing to do with the ongoing server issues, and should be addressed within the next couple of updates.

"We discovered a desynchronization between the PC and Console code," writes People Can Fly of the issue. "This results in a backend mismatch which causes players to be kicked out of a multiplayer game that includes both console and PC players. We are treating this issue with the highest priority and we are working on patches that will synchronize all platform code, which will resolve these issues."

