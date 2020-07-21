A new PS5 and Xbox Series X game has been announced, courtesy of publisher Team17 and developer Ghost Town Games. More specifically, Overcooked! All You Can Eat has been announced for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. And to accompany the news, the pair have also revealed the game's first trailer, showing off its co-op action in action.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date beyond sometime in "2020." However, whenever it releases, it will do with not only all of Overcooked and Overcooked 2's content, but with new content and new features as well.

"Overcooked!, Overcooked! 2, and every morsel of additional content released for both games are being blended together and remastered from the ground up in Overcooked! All You Can Eat," reads an official pitch of the game. "This delicious, definitive edition will include over 200 levels of culinary chaos, seven new levels, three new chefs, 60 frames per second gameplay with 4K resolution, and faster loading times. Content from Overcooked! has been rebuilt in the Overcooked! 2 engine, enabling levels from the original game to be played online for the very first time; Overcooked! All You Can Eat will also feature additional support for cross-platform multiplayer functionality.

The game's official pitch continues:

"Overcooked! All You Can Eat will also include new accessibility options and an assist mode, helping any wannabe master chef experience the heat of the kitchen. The assist mode will include options such as the ability to slow the timeouts on recipes, increase the duration of rounds, and the option to skip levels. The accessibility functions include a scalable user interface, dyslexia-friendly text, and color blindness options."

