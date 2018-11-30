‘Overkill’s The Walking Dead’ Second Season Begins On Steam/PC

Though the game hasn't seen the glowing sales numbers that the developer was hoping for, Overkill's The Walking Dead is proceeding with a new season of content to keep current players entertained, while adding to the game's overall value.

Developer Starbreeze Studios, alongside Skybound Entertainment and 505 Games, confirmed the second season start today, included for players that purchased both the standard and deluxe editions of the game.

With the new season, players can check out a new full-length story mission, along with improved tutorial support for new players and the inclusion of in-game voice chat.

"Season two picks up with the main group of survivors facing new challenges in the aftermath of season one's finale, including a powerful new enemy fortified on Washington, D.C.'s historic Capitol Hill. The first episode – 'No Sanctuary' – sees players stage a daring raid on a Georgetown church to rescue a potentially life-saving informant. Season two will feature nine episodes from November 2018 to June 2019, containing new missions, playable characters, weapons, mods and other surprises along the way," the company noted in its press release.

With the inclusion of in-game voice chat, Starbreeze is going all out when it comes to listening to player feedback. In addition, it's also put together a new video called The Survival Guide, which you can view above.

With this, players are provided with a more robust introduction to the game's core mechanics with helpful advice for staying alive. Finally, restructured files will help the development team continue updating the game with new content and improvements at a quick and reliable pace," the company noted.

This should help the game fare better through the holiday season, leading up to its console release sometime early next year. Hopefully, by that point, it'll see enough popularity to help Starbreeze and 505 Studios along. We'll see what happens in the months ahead, particularly as new content is introduced to the second season. We'll let you know when the next episode is ready to go.

Overkill's The Walking Dead is available now for PC, and will release early next year for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.