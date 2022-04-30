Overwatch 2 Beta Secret Is a Game Changer

✖

A new Overwatch 2 beta secret has been discovered, courtesy of xQc. For those that don't know, xQc is not just a former Overwatch pro, but one of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world. This naturally means he's been streaming the Overwatch 2 beta, and bringing in a ton of viewers in the process as people flock not only to see the long-awaited sequel, but for the Twitch drops dishing out access to the Closed Beta. It's largely because of these Twitch drops that the game has been dominating the Amazon platform since the Closed Beta went live.

While streaming the game on Twitch, xQc found himself trying to escape some enemy fire while playing Mercy, a healer not designed for combat. Pursuing his escape, it looked like he was going to fall off the map, but what he ended up doing was discovering a secret path.

The secret path doesn't seem to be the product of intentional design, so it's possible it will be fixed, but in the meantime, everyone playing the Beta should know that the Colosseo map has a very handy secret path that can not only be used to get you out of a pinch but to traverse the map quicker.

At the moment of publishing, Blizzard -- nor any developer at it working on the game -- has commented on this discovery so it's unclear if it's intentional or going to be in the game when it fully releases, whenever that is. That said, if this changes, we'll let you know.

Overwatch 2 is in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. There's no word of the game coming to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, but it's safe to assume it's coming to these platforms. PS4 and Xbox One are the bigger questions marks the longer the game takes to release, and Nintendo Switch is an even bigger question mark. Not only are the platforms unclear, but there's no word of a release date.