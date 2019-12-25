Blizzard Seemingly Teases New Overwatch 2 Hero

Blizzard has already confirmed Overwatch 2 will have plenty of new heroes when it hits PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. However, for now, it’s not saying how many new heroes it will have and it’s being especially tight-lipped on who’s joining the game’s large roster. That said, during a special new stream, Blizzard seemingly teased at least one new hero we may see in the sequel.

More specifically, recently Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan hosted a new Yule Log stream to celebrate the Christmas and holiday season. If you haven’t seen the VOD of the stream, it’s incredibly long and features mostly Kaplan, sitting in a chair, by a fire place, starring at the camera. It’s high quality stuff, but at one point the silence is broken to talk about Junker Queen, an already established character in the Overwatch universe that was once heavily rumored to be a DLC character of the first game.

Basically, Kaplan seems to suggest the Junker Queen will be joining the fray in Overwatch 2, and even teases fans why type of character she will be. You can watch the tease for yourself, below:

For those that don’t know: Junker Queen — aka the Queen of Junkertown — is the cutthroat leader of the Junkers, the crew Junkrat and Roadhog run in. Known for having her goons rough up Junkertown residents who don’t pay taxes to her, it’s said that you don’t want to get on the Queen’s bad side. That said, while she’s known to send her goons after people, she’s also quite capable herself as a former fighter and champion of the Scrapyard. Further, not only is she a skilled mech combatant, but it’s said she can also be quite charismatic when she needs to be.

Overwatch 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date or a release window.