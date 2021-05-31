Overwatch 2: New Orisa Ability Possibly Leaked

✖

When Overwatch 2 releases, the sequel will make a number of changes to its heroes. Blizzard hasn't told fans what to expect from Orisa, but some are speculating that the character could receive some upgrades based on an animated short from 2017. In Honor and Glory, an OR14 omnic can be seen wielding a blade. Since Tanks in Overwatch 2 will be getting a big overhaul, some users on Reddit have speculated that this could be a way that Blizzard makes some changes to the character. It's all just speculation for now, but it could be an exciting way to turn the character into more of a brawler.

The original Reddit post can be found embedded below.

Overwatch 2 will see the game shift to a 5v5 format, with just one Tank per team, as opposed to the current two. Blizzard hopes that this will make for a faster game, but it will require Tanks to have greater offensive capabilities. The sword seen in the video would definitely help Orisa in that regard! The OR14s in the video also seem more agile. It's worth noting that the omnics in Honor and Glory are a different model from Orisa (she was created using OR15 parts), but it's possible the character could receive a similar weapon, in order to make her stronger up close.

While Blizzard has started to reveal some new information on Overwatch 2, there's still quite a bit that isn't known just yet. A new map based on New York City has been revealed, and changes to characters like Torbjorn have been showcased. Hopefully more information will be revealed in the near future. For now, fans will just have to keep speculating what the developer will bring to Orisa, and all the rest of the game's heroes.

Overwatch 2 is expected to release on the same platforms as the current version of the game, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

