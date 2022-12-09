Overwatch 2 Gives Players New Way to Get Overwatch Coins

Overwatch 2 players who want some extra Overwatch Coins to spend on skins and such but don't actually want to spend any real money now have an alternative when it comes to topping off their virtual wallets. Blizzard announced this week that Overwatch 2 is now part of the Microsoft Rewards program which means that players can redeem Microsoft Rewards points for Overwatch Coins, and since these Microsoft Rewards don't have to cost any money, you can technically get these Overwatch Coins for free.

If you haven't dabbled in Microsoft Rewards before, it's a pretty easy concept to grasp. You enroll in the program here, and by completing daily tasks involving looking things up via Bing, taking quizzes, and participating in other activities using Microsoft's services, you earn points. It's similar to the sites that promise you rewards for taking surveys in such, but this one's actually a dependable option, and the fact that you use Bing searches to get points means that you can earn them pretty passively.

We teamed up with #MicrosoftRewards to bring you two pieces of big news 🗞



- You can now redeem Microsoft Rewards Points for Overwatch Coins 🤑



- An exclusive Ramattra-skinned Xbox Series X is up for grabs! Enter for a chance to win! 🎁



Full rundown✨: https://t.co/CqinOXQJuK pic.twitter.com/8rnUORziXY — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 8, 2022

All that said, once you've started earning points or already have some points to spend, you can turn those Microsoft Rewards points into Overwatch Coins. The Microsoft Rewards site currently has three different options to do so: 200 Overwatch Coins for 1,800 Microsoft Rewards points, 500 Coins for 5,000 points, and 1,000 Coins for 10,000 points.

It's not a great ratio considering how expensive some of the Overwatch 2 cosmetics can be, but if you look at this as a way to add to your wallet rather than totally funding it, it's not a bad deal at all. The page for this Overwatch 2 promotion does say that the 200 Coins deal is a "special rate" available for a "limited time," so don't bet on that one sticking around for too long.

As the tweet above indicated, Microsoft is also giving away an Overwatch 2-themed Xbox Series X via a Microsoft Rewards sweepstakes. You pay for your entries with Microsoft Rewards points, however, so you'll probably be better off banking those for some Overwatch Coins instead.

Microsoft Rewards announced a similar initiative back in May when it said that League of Legends players would be able to purchase Riot Points using Microsoft Regards points, too.